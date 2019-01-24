Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Commit Cornell Wheeler Enjoys Visit
West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star inside linebacker Cornell Wheeler has been committed to Michigan since September and is as solid as he's ever been. The 6-0, 229-pounder was at just about every home football game this past fall and returned on Saturday for yet another unofficial visit.
