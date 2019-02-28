Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-28 14:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Heating Up With TE Theo Johnson

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Adam Ghabour • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Faqipkslaqdlyahswqc3
2020 Windsor (On.) Tight End Theo Johnson growing more comfortable with Michigan

It Isn't often that Canadians find themselves on big time college football rosters, but the number of those who do has been increasing in recent years. Michigan currently has two native Canadians on its roster in cornerback Benjamin St-Juste and defensive end Luiji Vilain, and are looking to add a third in Windsor (On.) tight end Theo Johnson.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}