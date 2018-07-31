Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M In A Good Spot With Joshua Downs

Four-star wide receiver Joshua Downs feels great about where things stand with Michigan.
Joshua Downs

Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star wide receiver Joshua Downs is close friends with Michigan commit DJ Turner II so he'd heard all about U-M before showing up for the BBQ last weekend. Once on campus, the 5-9, 150-pounder was blown away and he left feeling very good about his potential future in Ann Arbor.

