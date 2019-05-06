There's already one VanSumeren on the roster at Michigan and there could be another one in a few years. Redshirt freshman Ben VanSumeren is a versatile running back/fullback/H-back for the Wolverines and his younger brother Alex, a freshman at Essexville (Mich.) Garber, is a 6-2, 260-pound defensive tackle who already has an offer from the Wolverines.