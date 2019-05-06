News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-06 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Involved With Another VanSumeren

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jtsjhhu1avt9ceqldsdy
Freshman defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren could very well end up in Ann Arbor. (Brandon Brown)

There's already one VanSumeren on the roster at Michigan and there could be another one in a few years. Redshirt freshman Ben VanSumeren is a versatile running back/fullback/H-back for the Wolverines and his younger brother Alex, a freshman at Essexville (Mich.) Garber, is a 6-2, 260-pound defensive tackle who already has an offer from the Wolverines.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}