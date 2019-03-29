Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Is Offer No. 1 For Cam'Ron Valdez

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Sophomore running back Cam'Ron Valdez almost couldn't believe that his first offer came from Michigan.
Cam'Ron Valdez

Rockdale (Texas) High sophomore running back Cam'Ron Valdez hadn't had much contact with any college programs up until a few days ago when the Michigan staff decided to offer him. The 5-9, 166-pounder had been hoping and praying for any offer but definitely didn't think No. 1 would come from a school like Michigan.

