Michigan has been involved with Bay City (Mich.) Central three-star wide receiver Devell Washington since June of last year and they still are after the 6-4, 215-pounder dropped his top five and included the Wolverines.

Joining Michigan in the hunt for the No. 59 wide receiver in the country is Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue and West Virginia. Washington broke down why each school remains in the mix for him and seems to hold relationships with coaches in the highest regard.