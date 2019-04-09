Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Makes The Cut For Devell Washington
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan has been involved with Bay City (Mich.) Central three-star wide receiver Devell Washington since June of last year and they still are after the 6-4, 215-pounder dropped his top five and included the Wolverines.
Joining Michigan in the hunt for the No. 59 wide receiver in the country is Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue and West Virginia. Washington broke down why each school remains in the mix for him and seems to hold relationships with coaches in the highest regard.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news