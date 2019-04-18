Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Nails Official Visit For Noah Nelson

Four-star offensive tackle Noah Nelson is high on U-M's board and high on the Wolverines after an official.
Noah Nelson

Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field four-star offensive tackle Noah Nelson unofficially visited Michigan in late-March and then returned last weekend for U-M's spring game in an official capacity. The 6-7, 290-pounder obviously spent a lot more time in Ann Arbor this time around and could not have had a better time.

