Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-21 19:57:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football: Belleville LB Tyrece Woods Plans To Visit U-M For BBQ

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code Blue30

Prhu1f9mvfj7msmt6p33
Tyrece Woods is listed at 6-2, 240.
Photo by Brandon Brown

Michigan hosted its final high school football camp of 2018 on June 18, and wound up offering 13 prospects that day.

One of the local products who earned an offer was Belleville (Mich.) High three-star outside linebacker Tyrece Woods, and he explained what all occurred that afternoon.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}