Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Offers Long, Lean OT Jeffrey Persi
Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner clearly looks to be trying to add a long, lean offensive tackle to his stable of linemen and San Juan Capistano (Calif.) Jserra Catholic three-star offensive tackle Jeffrey Persi is now one of his targets. The 6-7, 265-pounder learned of his Michigan tender earlier today and was ecstatic to learn about the news.
