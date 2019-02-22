Michigan quarterback commit JD Johnson made a huge jump in the most recent rankings update. JD Johnson

Michigan's 26-man class in the 2019 recruiting cycle finished at No. 10 in the country and atop the Big Ten conference. The coaches and recruiting staffers are not slowing down and are off to a good start in 2020 as well. Just about every commit got a positive bump in the most recent rankings update by Rivals.com and the class now sits at No. 9 in the country.

Note: Branham is now the only member of Michigan's 2020 class not considered a four-star prospect. In fact, he dropped down a bit from the No. 9 player in Ohio to No. 11. Even though he's not rated as high as the others, Branham is still getting a lot of attention from some pretty big time programs at 6-1, 197 pounds and with a lot of speed.

Note: Johnson's ascension is the most noteworthy as he's now a four-star prospect and considered the No. 138 overall player in the country. When he committed to Michigan, he was just a three-star, backup quarterback. Now, he's the No. 8 pro-style quarterback in the nation and still has a chance to climb even higher as the day-one starter this fall.

Note: Patterson too was just a three-star prospect when he committed to the Wolverines but now he's a four-star tight end and checks in at No. 211 overall in the country. Patterson did slide just a bit in the positional rankings from No. 4 to No. 6 but overall, he's still highly ranked for a tight end.

Note: Savage has only been committed to Michigan for a couple of weeks so his initial ranking is still basically the same. He technically slid nine spots from No. 143 to No. 152, but that's more from other guys moving up than it is Savage moving down.

Note: Seldon has had a very impressive offseason and hopes to continue it at a Rivals camp later this spring. The 5-9, 154-pound cornerback is undersized but that hasn't kept him from dominating against bigger receivers. His abilities allowed him to pick up a fourth star and he's very excited about that. Now, he's looking to get inside the Rivals250.