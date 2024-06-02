It's safe to say that Michigan is headed into a crucial period when it comes to recruiting for the football program. June is a loaded month for official visitors and you never know when the first domino will fall which starts the Wolverines' momentum on the trail. With the first official visit weekend in the books, here is what the program's checklist for the month of June should look like.

1. Gain some momentum on the trail

It's obvious that Michigan knows where it stands with its list of targets on its recruiting board and they would be the first to admit that things haven't exactly gotten off to a fast start on the trail after winning a national championship. A lot of factors go into it, including the changeover from Jim Harbaugh to Sherrone Moore. The move to tab Moore as the head coach was meant to stabilize the program and to not upset the status quo. In a lot of ways, the program has been stable with Moore at the helm. With some losses of staffers, new faces have come into the program which means that previous relationships with recruits and staff members have to start from square one, which immediately puts the Wolverines in a position where it needs to start again. The program focused its efforts on beefing up the current roster with transfer portal players, which takes time and resources to accomplish. The spring was a busy time addressing roster needs and also getting back into recruitments for various top targets. The losses of staff certainly hurt the program and gaining some of that momentum back in June will be crucial for the program.

2. Capitalizing on a big official visit weekend

In the 2024 cycle, the Wolverines capitalized on a big summer to round out the majority of its recruiting class. Things could certainly look the same in the 2025 cycle as the month of June is absolutely loaded with official visitors and other 2026 recruits checking the program out. The second-biggest order of business for this month is to cash in on the momentum with a handful of commitments. Of course, you can't rush a kid and his process but we've seen how quickly things can change once you get a recruit on campus. Take Nathaniel Marshall for example, he wasn't slated to make a decision, nor did anyone think it would be the Wolverines. Get him on campus and good things happen. That absolutely can happen again this month. As a program coming off a national championship, many are left hoping that there will be more momentum. Landing a few top prospects will certainly help quell the fears of some.

3. Making headway in the 2026 class