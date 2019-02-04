Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M To Be A Top Contender For Jaylin Davies
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei 2021 cornerback Jaylin Davies picked up his Michigan offer almost two weeks ago and was very excited when it came down. The 6-0, 160-pounder, along with a couple of his teammates, got a chance to meet tight ends coach Sherrone Moore and now have U-M as an option.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news