Four-star defensive tackle Mazi Smith is having a good run down in Orlando for the Under Armour All-American Game.

Several members of the Rivals.com analyst team are down in Florida for the Under Armour All-American Game giving them a chance to see six U-M commits in person. During yesterday's practice session, two future Wolverines stood out — one in a positive way and one not so much. Here's what Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman and Georgia recruiting analyst Chad Simmons saw.

Stock Up

Friedman/Simmons: Michigan signee Mazi Smith just kept pushing the man in front of him into the backfield all day. He was strong at the point of attack, he played with good leverage and he was tough to slow down. He looked like he got stronger as the day progressed. TheWolverine.com's Take: This should come as no surprise to anyone who has followed Smith's trajectory. If he wants to dominate, he does. The thing with him at the next level is learning to play with that desire on every snap. He's strong and very athletic for his size and build and really should get a lot better. His development is extremely important as he may be called upon to at least provide depth next year as a true freshman.

Stock Down