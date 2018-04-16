Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting Video: Jack Stewart Highlights

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Jack Stewart received his Michigan offer on April 6.
Jack Stewart's Twitter Account

New Canaan (Conn.) High two-star offensive tackle Jack Stewart became the ninth pledge in Michigan's 2019 class this evening.

Here's a closer look at what kind of player he is on film, and what the Wolverines are getting in the 6-5, 285-pounder.

{{ article.author_name }}