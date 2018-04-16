Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
New Canaan (Conn.) High two-star offensive tackle Jack Stewart became the ninth pledge in Michigan's 2019 class this evening.
Here's a closer look at what kind of player he is on film, and what the Wolverines are getting in the 6-5, 285-pounder.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.
• Like us on Facebook