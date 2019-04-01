Belleville (Mich.) High four-star cornerback Andre Seldon was commit No. 2 in Michigan's 2020 class last June and a couple of weeks ago Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson sophomore offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi became commit No. 1 for U-M in the 2021 class.

Both future Wolverines competed in Massillon, Ohio at one of Nike's regional installments of The Opening and acquitted themselves pretty well.

At 6-6, 285 pounds, El-Hadi looked pretty good. He's got a nice build and carries very little bad weight. If he really is 285 pounds, he certainly doesn't look it. He went up against Port Huron (Mich.) Northern defensive lineman Braiden McGregor, who is one of Michigan's top overall targets in the 2020 class, and held his own. El-Hadi certainly didn't seem to be overmatched at the camp but definitely showed that he has room to get a lot better as well.

Seldon is almost always going to be one of the smaller cornerbacks in attendance at big camps at a generously listed 5-9, 154 pounds, but that doesn't keep him from making big plays and really bothering much bigger receivers. He squared off against anyone and everyone in Ohio and usually came out victorious. He had at least one interception on the day and several pass breakups but did get beat a couple of times as well, which is something his head coach has addressed in the past.

Here are some clips of both Michigan pledges competing throughout the day at The Opening.