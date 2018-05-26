Three-star wide receiver/tight end Erick All is one of Michigan's remaining targets at his position. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Two more tight ends unofficially fell off of Michigan's recruiting board yesterday. Greenwood (S.C.) Emerald three-star tight end Luke Deal committed to Auburn and Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy four-star tight end Hudson Henry eliminated Michigan from contention when he dropped his top five consisting of Wisconsin, Clemson, Penn State, Stanford and Arkansas.

That leaves just a couple of legitimate targets for Michigan at the position. Chicago Phillips four-star tight end Jahleel Billingsley and Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco three-star tight end Jude Wolfe are both on U-M's board but seem destined to end up elsewhere. The two most realistic targets at this time were both offered by Jim Harbaugh and staff within the last few weeks.



Miami Columbus three-star Gary Cooper picked up his Michigan offer on May 10 and is being recruited pretty aggressively.

The 6-3, 230-pounder was visited by tight ends coach Sherrone Moore earlier this month and has been communicating with the Michigan staff since being offered. The U-M staff likes Cooper's ability quite a bit and feels like they'll have a shot with the Columbus product due to prior relationships built from recruiting Joshua Uche. Cooper feels like a priority for the Michigan staff despite just picking up the offer. "I'd say they're recruiting me about an eight out of ten," Cooper said when asked to rate U-M's efforts. "I like Michigan a lot. I don't know that much about them yet but I want to."

Fairfield (Ohio) High three-star Erick All is listed as a wide receiver but is being pursued by Michigan as a pass-catching tight end. He was offered just a day after Cooper and is also quite wanted by the U-M staff.