Michigan’s New Jersey pipeline continued to grow with the commitment of Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic four-star safety Jordan Morant.

Morant had a simple answer for why he committed to Michigan after his official visit.

“I honestly just felt like it was home to me,” Morant said. “I just loved the atmosphere and how comfortable I was around the players and coaches. Once I got here, I knew this was the place to be.”