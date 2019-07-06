Michigan Football Recruiting: William Mohan's Coach Discusses His Game
Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall four-star outside linebacker William Mohan is a perfect fit for the VIPER position in defensive coordinator Don Brown’s defensive scheme.
Erasmus Hall head coach Danny Landberg talked about how aggressive Mohan is as a linebacker.
“He’s just a wild child on the field,” Landberg said. “He’s just got this wild pursuit to chase you down. He can’t be blocked. He’ll take you on. He’s going to make the play no matter what. He’s just an athlete playing in space.”
