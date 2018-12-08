It was a big week for rising senior wide receiver Chris Scott, out of Pickerington North (Ohio) High, as he earned his first power five scholarship offer, from Michigan. The 6-2, 175 pound prospect happens to be the cousin of standout Michigan safety Tyree Kinnel, but it was his passion and playmaking ability that certainly caught the eye of the Wolverine coaching staff.

“I love the game of football,” Scott said of what makes him unique. “When I’m on the field it’s like I’m in a zone that nobody really can get me out of and I’m just competing. I try to do whatever I have to do to help my team. I’m passionate and on the field I just have fun.





