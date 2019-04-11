Michigan Football Recruiting: Yanni Karlaftis A Priority For U-M In 2021
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Even though he's just a sophomore, West Lafayette (Ind.) High outside linebacker Yanni Karlaftis has become one of Michigan's more serious targets on the recruiting trail. There has been a bit of a shake up involving the Wolverines and the 6-3, 205-pounder but it hasn't really changed Karlaftis' view on the maize and blue.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news