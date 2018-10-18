Ticker
football

Michigan Football Recruiting: Yanni Karlaftis Becoming A Real Target

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Sophomore linebacker Yanni Karlaftis holds a Michigan offer and spent last weekend in Ann Arbor.

West Lafayette (Ind.) High sophomore outside linebacker Yanni Karlaftis holds an offer from Michigan already and is starting to look like a priority for the staff. The 6-3, 205-pounder spent last weekend in Ann Arbor and really enjoyed himself.

