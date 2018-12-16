Michigan will sign arguably the nation's best running back this coming Wednesday when Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian senior Zach Charbonnet puts pen to paper. His teammate, sophomore linebacker Ethan Calvert will also have high expectations to live up to. Calvert has two older brothers, both linebackers, and both Rivals250 prospects. His eldest, Bo just finished his true freshman season at UCLA, and Josh is set to sign with Washington this year.



