Cincinnati Moeller three-star offensive guard Zach Carpenter announced, very discretely, via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan making him the 11th member of U-M's 2019 class.

Carpenter had gotten hot on the recruiting trail as of late and reeled in offers from programs like Arkansas, Clemson, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon and UCLA among others.

Carpenter is the fifth offensive line commit in U-M's class, and the second guard, joining Akron (Ohio) Hoban four-star guard Nolan Rumler on the interior. Paw Paw (Mich.) High three-star offensive tackle Karsen Barnhart, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson three-star offensive tackle Trente Jones and New Canaan (Conn.) High two-star offensive tackle Jack Stewart round out U-M's O-Line haul as of right now.

Carpenter picked up his Michigan offer in mid-April and made several trips to Ann Arbor following the tender. Following his offer, Carpenter was already taking a look at U-M's class and liked the idea about potentially becoming a member of it.

"Michigan is very high on the list for schools that have offered me," he said. "Right now, Michigan is in my top three. I like the 2019 class that is beginning to take shape."

Carpenter is commit No. 11 for Michigan in 2019 and bumps the Wolverines up to No. 5 overall in the class rankings according to Rivals.com.