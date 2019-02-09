With news breaking earlier this week that senior running back Chris Evans is no longer a part of the Michigan football program, attention immediately turned to freshman Zach Charbonnet. The four-star prospect has been on campus since early-January as an early enrollee and got to campus at 6-1, 222 pounds. That size, coupled with his speed and running style has many thinking that he can be the guy this fall. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney has seen Charbonnet in person many times and thinks he's tailor made for stepping into a starting role.