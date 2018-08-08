Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols offensive tackle Zak Zinter might be viewed as a two-star prospect but he's been pretty hot on the recruiting trail lately. The 6-6, 300-pounder has recently been offered by Duke, Purdue and Penn State and Michigan could do the same down the line. The rising junior was in Ann Arbor for the BBQ and really enjoyed his time around U-M, the coaches and everyone else.