Michigan football releases revised 2022 conference schedule

The Big Ten announced a revised football schedule for 2022 that leaves Michigan's non-conference schedule unaffected but adds significant shuffling to its Big Ten schedule.

The college football season ended on Monday, but it's already time to look ahead at next year's calendar.

The significant changes to the Big Ten schedule include playing Michigan State at home and getting a bye the week before. The Spartans had a bye before playing the Wolverines in 2021.

Additionally, Michigan was originally scheduled to travel to Iowa and play Penn State at home in consecutive weeks. Those games have now been split up with consecutive road trips to Iowa and Indiana (previously a home game) scheduled for Weeks 5 & 6 and the Penn State game in Week 7.

The Wolverines will host Nebraska & Illinois prior to traveling to Ohio State. It was previously scheduled to host Illinois and travel to Rutgers prior to its trip to Columbus. Because of those switches, the Wolverines will play at Rutgers after the Michigan State game and Indiana in Week 6.

New to the crossover schedule are Iowa and Illinois, replacing Wisconsin and Northwestern, Michigan's Big Ten West opponents in 2021.

Michigan won the Big Ten Championship in 2021 and its only conference loss came against Michigan State.



