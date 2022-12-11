Michigan is 13-0 and Big Ten Champions, heading to the College Football Playoff. With the regular season at a close, let's look at each position group and give players their "grades" for the season. Each player came to the season with different levels of expectations that changed throughout the year, and the grades will be relative to those expectations.

QUARTERBACK Player Grade JJ McCarthy A- Davis Warren A- Alex Orji B+

JJ McCarthy was not the high-risk, high-reward QB many projected. Only 3 interceptions to go with his 24 total TDs. Davis Warren became the backup QB, and while he only threw 9 passes, he completed 5 of them for 89 yards and had 4 first-down plays. He is the very likely QB2 heading into next season. Before the season I would have guessed Alex Orji was more likely to change positions than get snaps at QB. He only threw one pass, but he had 6 carries for 37 yards and 2 touchdowns in mop-up duty early this season.

RUNNING BACK Player Grade Blake Corum A+ Donovan Edwards A- CJ Stokes B- Isaiah Gash B Tavierre Dunlap C-

While awards punished him for a late-season injury, the fact is Blake Corum was the best running back in the nation this year. We had high expectations, but he exceeded them. Donovan Edwards struggled to stay healthy throughout the season, but in the biggest games when Michigan needed him most he was an absolute beast.

CJ Stokes burst onto the scene, but deal with some freshman moments throughout the year. Overall a solid season for the kid from South Carolina. A walk-on contributing at Michigan, a story as old as time. His 4th down play against Illinois was one of the biggest of the season. Solid contributing year for Isaiah Gash. Tavierre Dunlap lost out on the RB3 role early in the season. Then he lost snaps to Gash. Now, it looks like Kalel Mullings will take his role moving forward. He's going to need a strong offseason to bounce back in 2023.

WIDE RECEIVER Player Grade Ronnie Bell A- Cornelius Johnson B+ Roman Wilson B- Andrel Anthony D AJ Henning D

Ronnie Bell returned from an ACL injury to lead Michigan in receiving for the third straight season. Only ding was going 3/16 with catches in traffic. Cornelius Johnson was inconsistent, but like Edwards, was big in the biggest moments. His six touchdowns led the team. Roman Wilson looked like WR1 at the start of the year. 196 yards and 3 touchdowns in the first 4 games, but he finished with 76 yards and 0 touchdowns in the last 9 games. Relative to expectations, Andrel Anthony didn't come close to the year many expected. 19 targets and only 7 receptions. Michigan tried to get Anthony involved, and it just never seemed to click. AJ Henning is a home run waiting to happen when he has the ball, but Michigan just didn't work hard to get him the ball. Only 9 targets, but 7 receptions, all short. Not the Deebo Samuel role we expected.



TIGHT END Player Grade Luke Schoonmaker A Colston Loveland A+

Michigan's highest-graded receiver was Luke Schoonmaker. Second on the team in receptions and yards and was instrumental to the run-blocking scheme. It was a tall ladder tight end room at the start of the year, and Colston Loveland seemed to climb every week. He became TE2 against Nebraska and went 7 for 160 yards and 2 touchdowns in the last 4 games. Most impressive? His 3-for-3 catch in traffic rate.



OFFENSIVE LINE Player Grade Olu Oluwatimi A+ Zak Zinter A+ Trevor Keegan A Ryan Hayes A Karsen Barnhart B Trente Jones B- Giovanni El-Hadi A-