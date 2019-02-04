Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-04 15:35:42 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Report: CMU Defensive End Transfer Visits U-M

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

It's no secret Michigan is in the market for some defensive line transfers. The Wolverines received a visit from one.

Iy7va6rjnppv7t470fhb
Mike Danna

According to CM-Life.com, defensive end Mike Danna, a grad transfer, visited Michigan Feb. 1 to Feb. 3 and is in play.

Danna (6-2, 257) notched 65 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, 8.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two touchdowns for the Chippewas in 2018. He was a member of the All-MAC First Team defense.

Danna, a Warren (Mich.) De La Salle product, played with U-M running back Tru Wilson in high school. He was a two-star prospect.

Watch for more on this potential development in the days to come.

