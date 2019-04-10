With Michigan returning four out of five starters along the offensive line, the Wolverines have continuity at a critical area of their team.

Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner is also in his second year with the program and he provides stability to Michigan’s offensive coaching staff. He joined Jon Jansen’s “In The Trenches” podcast Wednesday to discuss his unit.

The biggest question mark with the group is the right tackle position. Redshirt freshman Jalen Mayfield and redshirt sophomore Andrew Stueber are battling for the starting role this spring.

“That’s an on-going process at that position,” Warinner said on the podcast. “Right now, the two guys who are battling for that are having very solid springs. It hasn’t separated itself out yet.

“So, we’re just going to let that thing play out and continue through the spring and play out through the summer into August. If it starts to separate, we might name a starter, but at this time, it’s so close. We rotate every day, so neither one has had more reps than the other at the first-team spot. It’s pretty close to 50-50 with their practice time.”

While the battle for the last starting spot is ongoing, the other four starters along the offensive line have continued their upward trajectory.

“They’ve all improved, every single one of them,” Warinner said. “Bredeson has improved, Runyan has improved, Cesar Ruiz has improved and Mike [Onwenu] has maybe improved as much as any of them or maybe more than all of them. That’s been exciting and they’ve pushed the envelope themselves and we’ve pushed them. We’re getting some good production out of those guys.”

Fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan started all 13 games last season at the position and was a first-team All-Big Ten honoree by the coaches and the Associated Press. Thrown into the fire against Notre Dame in the opening game of the season, he steadily grew over the course of the season.

“He continued to grind and continued to stay focused and improved all the way through the year and was playing as consistent as anyone throughout the season,” Warinner said. “Really pleased with the way he finished and the way he continued to get better. And the thing about it, he’s taken that attitude into the offseason. He’s in great shape. He’s been very consistent in spring ball.”

During spring practice, Warinner said Runyan has worked on his footwork in the run game and his hands in the passing game.

Just like Runyan, junior center Cesar Ruiz started all 13 games last season at his position after a rocky beginning against the Irish.

“He learned a lot from that first game, as all of us did, but he grew in his role and became very comfortable and very confident in what he was supposed to do,” Warinner said. “He has a very high football IQ, which is very important to him. He makes all the calls in relation to the run game and the passing, at least initiates them and gets them started.”

Ruiz has become leaner in the offseason and Warinner said he looks faster when he’s moving.

Right next to Ruiz along the offensive line is senior left guard Ben Bredeson. Bredeson has been a stalwart on the line, starting 25 games the past two seasons.

“He’s one of the best leaders on our team,” Warinner said. “He was a captain as a junior, which is unusual. He’s kind of the ring leader. He’s the voice of reason. He helps get everybody motivated on the same page…He’s like an assistant coach in a way.”