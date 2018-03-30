Fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich posted the best stats of any defensive linemen in the Big Ten last year — his 18.5 tackles for loss led the conference and his 8.5 sacks were tied for third — and could have easily gone pro if he wanted to.

However, he chose to return to Ann Arbor for a final season, thanks in part to the urging of junior defensive end Rashan Gary.

“Rashan is a great leader and a great teammate, and he creates an environment you want to be in — I’ve tried to echo that,” Winovich explained. “He wanted me to come back, and it’s a great feeling to be wanted. He knows what we all go through and how hard our practices are, and makes a good point when discussing how great we’re going to be next year.

“At the beginning of the process, guys were saying ‘this is your chance — why would you come back?’ As time went on though, [junior linebacker] Devin Bush, for example, was like ‘you can’t leave us!’

“It was little stuff like that I’ll always remember. Everyone had their opinions on what I should do, and I took them into account, but it was ultimately myself and my family’s decision.”

Winovich’s success on the field has made him a superstar in some ways around Michigan’s campus, even if he doesn’t see it that way.

“It’s funny to see people on campus — especially when I have my hair down — calling out my name,” he laughed. “People act like I’m someone cool or something, but I’m just Chase. I’m in a position now to validate why I came to Michigan in the first place, and I’m liking the spot I’m in — I’ll come in and work like I’m not in any spot though.”

Some of the players have revealed over the past few days that head coach Jim Harbaugh approached the team once the 2017 season ended and asked for their advice on what needs to be changed.

Winovich admitted he had a few suggestions.

“I had some critiques personally,” the fifth-year senior revealed. “I’m in no position to make demands, but I told him that if I come back, there are some things I think we can improve on. I’ve transformed my body, so I felt like I had some basis to go to him and say something.

“I explained how the school is providing a ton of food and spending a lot of money on it, and that the players aren’t really eating it — that was a shock to him and he didn’t believe me at first. They were bringing in omelet bars and pasta stations and fresh food, so we’ve changed up that front.

“The winter conditioning last year needed to be switched up a bit too, because it felt like we were so focused on Tuesday and Thursday competitions, that guys weren’t trying to lift on other days. Everything was on the board, and guys were just sandbagging it to show their skills. I felt like we basically lost last winter in some ways, and I asked Coach Harbaugh if we could switch some things up — that was just my opinion.

“[New strength and conditioning] Coach [Ben] Herbert has incorporated conditioning into what he does, instead of it just being competition. We’ve made a lot of strides — if you look at our offensive line, we’re as strong as ever, as well as on the defensive line and across the board.”

Much has been made of the newly-hired Herbert since his arrival in January, and Winovich expanded a bit on the impact he’s made so far.

“I loved [former strength and conditioning] Coach [Kevin] Tolbert, because he was part of that transition that turned me into the player I am now,” he said. “Coach Herbert is a Pittsburgh guy, so he values a lot of the same things I do. I feel like Michigan is making vertical changes, instead of lateral moves.

“Coach Herbert is one of the best in the business, so we’re making smart decisions and it’s helping us with the upward trajectory. The players have really bought in to what he does — he means business, and does a great job of explaining how what we do translates to the football field.

“I think we’re as prepared as ever — if not more — in the things we’ve been working on, like handwork, striking, etc. Coach Herbert used to play the game, so he understands that link, and it makes you want to come in and work harder. I’ve been with some people before who haven’t understood that connection.”

Winovich explained that the coaching changes by Harbaugh are being made to accomplish one goal — win.

“Coach Harbaugh just wants to win, like we do,” the veteran lineman said. “He wants us to succeed as much as anyone. He’ll do whatever it takes to win — that means he’ll bring in new guys, and ask guys to step down. It’s not always an easy thing to do, but it’s a cutthroat business. Our faith is behind him as a coach — we’re ready to win, and we’re ready to be done talking about it and just go do it.”