Michigan Wolverines football landed a commitment from yet another New England product, with 2022 Rivals250 linebacker Tyler Martin being just the latest from the Northeast to choose the Maize and Blue. In the class of 2020, Michigan reeled in three New England prospects in wide receiver Eamonn Dennis, linebacker Kalel Mullings and offensive lineman Zak Zinter. The Wolverines also hit the region hard during the 2021 class, with five of their 20 pledges hailing from that area. Here's a look at each prospect Michigan has plucked from New England in the 2021 and 2022 classes, with surely more to come. Defensive coordinator Don Brown has been instrumental in landing each of these pledges. It's worth noting that offensive lineman commit Tristan Bounds plays in Connecticut but is originally from the Baltimore area, which is why he's not listed below.

Michigan Wolverines football DC Don Brown has a great relationship with new pledge Tyler Martin. (AP Images)

Michigan's Latest From New England

Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne And Nichols Four-Star LB Tyler Martin Martin sided with the Wolverines on Friday night, becoming the first, but likely not last, pledge from New England in 2022 for the Maize and Blue. A perfect fit to play the WILL linebacker spot for Michigan, this one made sense from the beginning of his recruitment, especially since he has such a great relationship with Brown and Co. Chose Michigan Over: Boston College, Vanderbilt, Virginia and others Quotable: “Michigan has obviously been towards the top of my list since it was my first offer. Loyalty and family really stick out with them. The coaching staff has been great. Having a lot of connections has been awesome as well.” — Tyler Martin

2021 Michigan Football Commits From New England

Suffield (Conn.) Academy Four-Star DE KeChaun Bennett The No. 1 player in the state of Connecticut, Bennett continues to forge a great relationship with Brown. A Memorial Day Weekend push by Brown made it clear to Bennett that Ann Arbor is the place for him. Chose Michigan Over: Boston College, Miami (FL), Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee and others Quotable: "He doesn’t play around in the weight room or in workouts. He’s confident because he’s a fighter. He was an All-American in wrestling. He’s 6-foot-4, 230 pounds and growing, so he’s not afraid, physically. He’s the type of kid that wants to take on everybody." — Stack Williams, Bennett's personal trainer

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy Four-Star OL Greg Crippen Yes, Crippen plays down in Florida at IMG, but he is from Massachusetts. Though he plays on the offensive side of the ball, Brown was key in landing Crippen's pledge, as was head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive line coach Ed Warinner. He is strictly a center at the college level, and blocks for fellow Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy at IMG. Chose Michigan Over: Alabama, Boston College, Duke, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, USC and others. Quotable: "He’s a very dedicated kid. He goes about his business. He’s as professional as anyone I’ve coached or been around from my days in the NFL and in college and working with elite high school offensive linemen. He’s as good as they get. Work ethic and leadership are his biggest strengths. Honestly, he’s going to figure out whatever you put in front of him. His largest strength is always going to be his ability to figure things out and lead the group. You can’t ask more than that from a center.” — IMG offensive line coach George Hegamin

Mansfield (Mass.) High Three-Star DE TJ Guy Guy was committed to Boston College previously, but, like the others on this list, said his relationship with Brown was strong enough for him to pick Michigan. Chose Michigan Over: Boston College, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia and others Quotable: "Michigan has a great program. They have great academics. I feel like I have a great relationship with the coaching staff. They have been doing a lot of recruiting in New England, and they realize that we have really good players here.” — TJ Guy

Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's Country Day Four-Star Tight End Louis Hansen Area recruiter Brown and tight ends coach Sherrone Moore played a major factor in Hansen's recruitment. He has been a force on the recruiting trail himself, having a strong relationship with the aforementioned Martin and other top targets in the region. Chose Michigan Over: Boston College, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and others. Quotable: "His ball skills are top notch. The way he goes up and gets the ball. Everything is with his hands. He shoots his hands out at the last second to snatch the ball out of the air. Once he has it, he’s tough to bring down. He’s a tough kid and a competitor. In the tensest moments of our games, he’s the guy who wants the ball in his hands. He’s also the guy that’s going to fire up his teammates. He’s a leader through his play and his words.” — St. Sebastian’s head coach Dan Burke