Michigan's safety room took a hit today with RJ Moten entering the transfer portal. Michigan safety R.J. Moten enters transfer portal - Maize&BlueReview (rivals.com) Moten lost the starting strong safety role to Makari Paige last season after starting 5 games in 2021. Still, Moten played in all of Michigan's games in its Big Ten Championship seasons. Moten's snap share continued to drop at the back half of the season, but his departure means the third safety role is now up for grabs.

THIRD SAFETY

Michigan's Amoeba defense relies on three safeties often. We saw this in 2021 with Daxton Hill, Rod Moore, and Moten and in 2022 with Moore, Paige, and Moten. A player who doesn't get a lot of attention but played well with limited opportunities last season was Quinten Johnson. Johnson played in 8 games at safety along with being a solid special teams contributor in all 14 games. According to Pro Football Focus, he graded out as Michigan's third best safety in his 163 snaps. Last season Caden Kolesar was looking like the potential third safety before an injury cut his season short. The former walk-on and Michigan legacy has always been a solid special teams' player, and solid when put in the secondary. With him coming back at full health he will competing with Johnson for rotation reps.

BRIGHT FUTURE STARTS TODAY?