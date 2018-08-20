In news that should shock nobody, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh announced Shea Patterson as U-M's starter for the Sept. 1 opener at Notre Dame.

Patterson played three games as a freshman at Ole Miss in 2016, throwing for 880 yards and six touchdowns. He was one of the top passers in the country though the first seven games of last season, racking up 2,259 yards and 17 touchdowns before tearing a ligament in his right knee.

He was on pace for 3,800 yards. Only two Michigan quarterbacks have ever eclipsed the 3,000-yard mark in a season, with Jake Rudock the last (2015).

Redshirt sophomore Brandon Peters and redshirt frosh Dylan McCaffrey are vying for the backup role.

Junior linebacker Khaleke Hudson is among those who have been impressed with Patterson this spring.

“He’s definitely a good quarterback,” Hudson said. “He was the number one quarterback coming out of high school for a reason. It’s all showing now. He has good accuracy. He’s a mobile quarterback. He’s good on his feet. He’s good at extending plays. He’s been giving us a challenge – all of the quarterbacks have been giving us a challenge – but I feel like they’re all doing great."

Cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich seemed to let the cat out of the bag last week when he compared Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush to "our guy." Patterson and Wimbush are similar style players.

“It’s hard because he’s mobile,” Hudson said. “He finds the holes in the line. You've just got to try and chase him down. It’s all you can do. He's good throwing on the run ... he’s just a threat in every way.”