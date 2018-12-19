Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Newburg could not be happier to be a part of Michigan's football program. Brandon Brown

Clayton (Ohio) Northmont three-star weakside defensive end Gabe Newburg is officially a part of the Michigan football program.

Statistics

• As a senior, Newburg missed some time with an injured foot/ankle, but he recorded 44 tackles, including 13 for loss and 5.5 sacks in limited action. • As a junior, Newburg finished his the season with 58 tackles, including 10.5 for loss and 6.5 sacks.

Honors

• As a senior, Newburg was named to the Division I All-Ohio first team as a defensive end by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. • He was also recognized as a First Team All-Greater Western Ohio Conference defensive lineman this past season. • Newburg was awarded his team's Leadership Award and the Most Outstanding Defensive Lineman Award at its banquet in 2018. • As a junior, Newburg was recognized as an honorable mention All-State pick in Division I by The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Recruitment

• Pledged to Michigan on Aril 2, 2018. • Was mainly recruited by defensive line coach Greg Mattison and linebackers coach Al Washington, but he also received a lot of attention from head coach Jim Harbaugh. • Chose Michigan over Cincinnati, Harvard, Iowa, Michigan State and others. • Was never offered by Ohio State despite being a big-time player in the state of Ohio. • Will enroll early at the beginning of January.

Did You Know?

• Newburg is the youngest son of Northmont wrestling coach Scott Newburg. • As a sophomore wrestler, Newburg posted a 30-4 record with seven pins at 182 pounds. • Holds the record for sacks in a career at Northmont with 20. • Grew up a die-hard Michigan fan in the heart of Ohio and even has a "Michigan Room" inside his family home.

They Said It

Rivals.com Midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt: "What I liked from Newburg on film as a junior is that he showed some explosiveness. He looked like he just needed to get bigger and stronger to handle the point of attack better, and he did that as a senior. "Now, he was playing injured this past year and looked a step slower, so it'll be interesting to see how he looks when he shows up at Michigan. On the high side you're hoping he has a Chase Winovich-type of career but I don't think he's shown that type of potential just yet."

Northmont head coach Tony Broering: "Right away, I could tell Gabe was just a great kid and a great student, and this was before I even knew what a great football player he’d turn out to be. He had already impressed me with how he acted in the classroom and by how much he excelled in school, and I knew right then and there he'd be successful long term."

Opposing head coach Maurice Douglass of Springfield: "He’s a very good football player and we paid attention to him. We emphasized that if he was to your side you better bring it and use proper technique. We tried to make it tough on him and force him to go around the horn on passing plays. He’s got good quickness and he really goes hard. We tried to make sure that we didn’t give him the inside line or an inside gap because he could get there in a hurry. We tried to force him to have to go wide around the outside as much as we could."

2019 Projection