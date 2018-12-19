Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Fairfield (Ohio) High four-star tight end Erick All is the lone tight end in Michigan's 2019 class so far. Brandon Brown

Fairfield (Ohio) High four-star tight end Erick All is officially part of the Michigan football program.

Statistics

• Reeled in 30 receptions for 465 yards and four touchdowns in 2018 as a senior. • Caught 28 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns as a junior in 2017, while also carrying once for 34 yards. • Hauled in 15 grabs for 248 yards as a sophomore.

Honors

• 2018 Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Southwest All-District first teamer as a wide receiver in Division 1. • First-Team All-Greater Miami Conference selection following his junior season in 2017. • Second-Team all-district following his junior season in 2017. • All-Area second-team pick as a wide receiver by the Journal-News following the 2017 campaign.

Recruitment

• Committed to Michigan on June 24 following a visit to Ann Arbor, after picking up his offer on May 11. • Selected the Wolverines over Iowa, Florida State, Notre Dame and Wisconsin. • Saw his recruitment pick up steam right before pledging to the Wolverines, hauling in offers from Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Florida State in May. • Tight ends coach Sherrone Moore was his main recruiter.

Did You Know?

• Weighed 195 pounds after his junior season and knew he had to add weight, so he changed his diet and started eating six eggs and oatmeal for breakfast, while snacking on protein bars about every two hours. He also began regularly working out at Parrillo Performance Training Center in Fairfield, Ohio. • Heavily persuaded Dacula (Ga.) High four-star cornerback Jalen Perry to come to Michigan during their Nov. 17 visit during the Indiana game (Perry committed two days later). • At Nike's The Opening regional in Canton, Ohio, on May 5, 2018, he measured in at 6-4, 214 pounds and ran a 4.95 40-yard dash with a 4.27 20-yard shuttle. He also recorded 34.5 inches in the vertical jump and a 39.5-foot power ball throw, resulting in a 101.16 Nike+ Football Rating. • Attended the U.S. Army All-American Combine in San Antonio on Jan. 5, 2017, and earned first-team All-America status from them. • Camped at Michigan on June 18, 2018. • Started playing football when he was four years old, despite not beginning school until he was five.

• His cousin, A'Shon Riggins, is a junior cornerback at Indiana who has started 16 games during his three-year career in Bloomington.

They Said It

Rivals.com Midwest Recruiting Analyst Josh Helmholdt: "Erick's a guy that has really grown into the tight end position during his high school career yet still kind of maintained that wide receiver playmaking ability. He's an asset in the passing game but he may not be much of an asset as an in-line guy but you can split him out and create some mismatches against linebackers and safeties in the passing game." Fairfield head coach Jason Krause: "Erick possesses a tremendous combination of athleticism and physicality, which makes him a versatile threat to defenses. He can run, catch and loves to block. As good as he is, his greatest attribute is his work ethic and competitiveness. He goes hard every rep, whether it's in the weight room, practice or on game night. He plans to win every rep he takes."

