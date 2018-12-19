Michigan Wolverines Football Signee Bio: Wide Receiver Mike Sainristil
Everett (Mass.) High three-star athlete Mike Sainristil is officially part of the Michigan football program. The Wolverines officially announced him as a wide receiver signee.
Statistics
• Caught 32 passes for 792 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2018, to go along with 32 carries for 290 yards and five scores. He also racked up six picks on defense.
• Reeled in 13 touchdown grabs and intercepted five passes as a junior in 2017, while recording 23 tackles.
Honors
• 2018-19 Gatorade Massachusetts Football Player of the Year.
• Boston Herald All-Scholastic selection in both 2018 and 2017.
• Boston Globe All-Scholastic selection in 2018 and 2017.
• SuiteSports 2018 MIAA 'Show-Time' award winner, given to the most exciting player in the state.
• Tabbed as a USA Today Midseason Defensive Player of the Year candidate in the East Region on Oct. 9, 2018.
Recruitment
• Picked up his Michigan offer in Jan. 2018, while he was committed to Virginia Tech. He then took an official visit to Michigan in June, decommitted from the Hokies in October and pledged to the Maize and Blue on Nov. 4 while visiting for the Penn State game.
• Defensive coordinator Don Brown was his primary recruiter.
Did You Know?
• First camp he ever attended was at the University of Rhode Island heading into his freshman season, and he didn't go to another one until the Under Armour camp in Baltimore in the summer of 2018.
• His brother, Raymond Sainristil, played football at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas, and then transferred to Tabor College in Kansas.
• In his free time, Sainristil either plays basketball or is at home playing video games when he's not doing football activities.
• He is just the sixth player from his school to ever win the Gatorade Player of the Year award.
• Helped lead his Crimson Tide club to consecutive Division 1 state titles in 2016 and 2017.
• Plays the violin, piano and drums, and is a member of the Haitian Club at Everett High. He has also volunteered as a youth football coach and as part of several community service activities through his church.
• His head coach, Theluxon Pierre, played for Don Brown at Massachusetts, from 2004-07.
They Said It
Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman: "Sainristil is just a great athlete with great ball skills. He's somebody that I could see having an impact on defense and special teams. He's really just a great playmaker all around and is really dangerous in the open field when he does touch the ball. I think his ceiling is higher as a cornerback because of his quickness, athleticism and instincts on that side of the ball."
Opposing head coach Michael Redding of Mansfield, whose squad fell to Everett 41-14 this past season: “We basically double-covered him the entire game to reduce his impact, and the two times we didn’t double him, he had two touchdown receptions. On defense, he was even more impressive with three interceptions that really changed the momentum of the game.”
2019 Projection
If Sainristil is placed on offense at wide receiver, like U-M announced him, he will have young and talented players to contend with. Wideouts Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones will be juniors, while Tarik Black and Oliver Martin will both be redshirt sophomores.
Ronnie Bell was the lone wide receiver signee from the 2018 class, and he hauled in eight catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman. Fellow 2019 signees Quintel Kent, Giles Jackson and possibly George Johnson III will all give Sainristil plenty of competition at wideout.
If he winds up at defensive back, Michigan will also be both talented and very experienced in the secondary in 2019. David Long and Lavert Hill will both be seniors if they decide to come back, and would be viewed as one of the best duos in the country. Sophomore Ambry Thomas looks to have solid potential and is earning playing time in 2018, while classmate Benjamin St-Juste is being brought along as well.
When the 2019 season rolls around, there could also be some fierce competition among the defensive backs who signed in 2018, including Myles Sims, Gemon Green and Vincent Gray. He'll see plenty of competition for playing time regardless of what side of the ball he initially lines up on.
---
