Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Everett (Mass.) High three-star athlete Mike Sainristil was committed to Virginia Tech before switching to Michigan. Brandon Brown

Everett (Mass.) High three-star athlete Mike Sainristil is officially part of the Michigan football program. The Wolverines officially announced him as a wide receiver signee.

Statistics

• Caught 32 passes for 792 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2018, to go along with 32 carries for 290 yards and five scores. He also racked up six picks on defense. • Reeled in 13 touchdown grabs and intercepted five passes as a junior in 2017, while recording 23 tackles.

Honors

• 2018-19 Gatorade Massachusetts Football Player of the Year. • Boston Herald All-Scholastic selection in both 2018 and 2017. • Boston Globe All-Scholastic selection in 2018 and 2017. • SuiteSports 2018 MIAA 'Show-Time' award winner, given to the most exciting player in the state. • Tabbed as a USA Today Midseason Defensive Player of the Year candidate in the East Region on Oct. 9, 2018.

Recruitment

• Picked up his Michigan offer in Jan. 2018, while he was committed to Virginia Tech. He then took an official visit to Michigan in June, decommitted from the Hokies in October and pledged to the Maize and Blue on Nov. 4 while visiting for the Penn State game. • Defensive coordinator Don Brown was his primary recruiter.

Did You Know?

• First camp he ever attended was at the University of Rhode Island heading into his freshman season, and he didn't go to another one until the Under Armour camp in Baltimore in the summer of 2018. • His brother, Raymond Sainristil, played football at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas, and then transferred to Tabor College in Kansas. • In his free time, Sainristil either plays basketball or is at home playing video games when he's not doing football activities. • He is just the sixth player from his school to ever win the Gatorade Player of the Year award. • Helped lead his Crimson Tide club to consecutive Division 1 state titles in 2016 and 2017. • Plays the violin, piano and drums, and is a member of the Haitian Club at Everett High. He has also volunteered as a youth football coach and as part of several community service activities through his church. • His head coach, Theluxon Pierre, played for Don Brown at Massachusetts, from 2004-07.

They Said It

Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman: "Sainristil is just a great athlete with great ball skills. He's somebody that I could see having an impact on defense and special teams. He's really just a great playmaker all around and is really dangerous in the open field when he does touch the ball. I think his ceiling is higher as a cornerback because of his quickness, athleticism and instincts on that side of the ball."

Opposing head coach Michael Redding of Mansfield, whose squad fell to Everett 41-14 this past season: “We basically double-covered him the entire game to reduce his impact, and the two times we didn’t double him, he had two touchdown receptions. On defense, he was even more impressive with three interceptions that really changed the momentum of the game.”

2019 Projection