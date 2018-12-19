Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Crystal Lake (Ill.) South four-star offensive tackle Trevor Keegan is rated as the top player from Illinois by Rivals.com.

Crystal Lake (Ill.) South four-star offensive tackle Trevor Keegan is officially a part of the Michigan football program.

Statistics

• Played offensive tackle throughout his career, but returned a blocked punt 35 yards for a touchdown in a 40-21 win over Crystal Lake Central his senior season.

Honors

• Named to EDGYTIM.com's Illinois All-State team for classes 8A-5A following his senior campaign. • Tabbed to the first-team All-State squad by The News Gazette in Nov. 2018. • Pegged to the Daily Herald's All-Area Fox Valley team in Nov. 2018. • Landed on the IFCA (Illinois Football Coaches Association) 6A All-State club after both his senior and junior seasons. • Two-time Northwest Herald All-Area first-team selection in 2018 and 2017, and a second-team choice as a sophomore. • Named a MaxPreps second-team Freshman All-American in 2015.

Recruitment

• Committed to Michigan on Dec. 14 over Georgia and Penn State, while previously holding a final six that also included Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State. • Took his official visit to Ann Arbor for the Oct. 13 blowout win over Wisconsin. • First-year offensive line coach Ed Warinner headed his recruitment. • Earned an offer from the Wolverines after attending their Big Man Camp during the summer of 2017.

Did You Know?

• His mother grew up in Livonia, Mich., which is only 30 minutes away from Ann Arbor. Her side of the family are all Michigan fans, and Keegan grew up a U-M fan. He said he has been watching the Wolverines since he was 3 years old. • His mother cried when he received the Michigan offer. • Helped Crystal Lake South gain 3,838 yards of offense in 2018, which was a new school record, while averaging 226 rushing yards and 123 passing yards per game. • He was a four-year starter on varsity at Crystal Lake South, and was the first-ever Gator to play on varsity as a freshman. • His first offer was from Northwestern following his freshman year.

They Said It

Rivals.com Midwest Recruiting Analyst Josh Helmholdt: "The most valuable offensive linemen are those who can play left tackle. I would have a hard time seeing Keegan ever playing that role. He just does not have the length or the degree of athleticism required for that at the high Power Five level. That does not mean the rest of the line does not have value, obviously, and what increases Keegan's value is he can play just about any of the other positions along the offensive line."

Crystal Lake South head coach Rob Fontana: "Trevor is an elite player who was absolutely able to take over games for us in the trenches. He was the type of player I would run the same play over and over with, and would follow behind his blocks knowing we were always going to get positive yards. "What makes Trevor such a special player is his ability to get downfield after attacking the first row of defenders, and how he is still be able to catch a safety and finish them off in front of our running backs. "Trevor is one of the most agile big men I have ever seen — he loves to punish guys in the trenches and get his share of pancakes. I'm really excited to see what the future has in store for him, because I know I was only able to scratch the surface of his full potential. He might be from Illinois, but the University of Michigan was able to get a true Michigan Man!"

