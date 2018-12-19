Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Jackson brings a ton of versatility to the wide receiver position.

Oakley (Calif.) Freedom four-star wide receiver Giles Jackson is officially a part of the Michigan football program.

Statistics

• As a senior, Jackson had more than 1,200 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns, plus more than 150 yards rushing and three more scores. Additionally, he had a 65-yard punt return touchdown and 100 return yards and two more scores on two interceptions for a team-high 20 touchdowns on the season. • As a junior, Jackson had 221 carries for 1,586 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also caught 21 passes for 324 yards and five touchdowns. • As a sophomore, he recorded 46 catches for 842 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Honors

• Jackson was named the Co-Offensive Player of the Year by The Bay Valley Athletic League (BVAL) after his productive senior season. He was also a unanimous selection to the all-league first team as a senior. • As a junior, Jackson earned a spot on the BVAL first team as a running back. • Also as a junior, Jackson was recognized as a preseason California Interscholastic Federation North Coast Section all-state nominee. • He was also an All-Bay Area News Group offensive second teamer as a junior running back.

Recruitment

• Pledged to Michigan on Sep. 10, 2018. • Was mainly recruited by former wide receivers coach Jim McElwain, but interim wide receivers coach Ben McDaniels took over once McElwain left for the head job at Central Michigan. U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh was also heavily involved. • Had a final four consisting of Michigan, Oregon, Oregon State and USC. Also had offers from Colorado and Florida, among others.

Did You Know?

• At Nike's Opening regional camp in San Francisco, Jackson ran a 4.55 in the 40 and a 4.09 in the shuttle drill. He marked a 35.5-foot power ball throw and a 35.7-inch vertical jump for a Nike+ Football Rating of 106.98, good for No. 6 overall at the event. The performance earned him camp MVP honors and an invite to The Opening Finals. • At The Opening Finals, Jackson recorded a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash and 3.85 in the shuttle drill and ultimately scored a 138.36 Nike+ Football Rating, which was good for the top offensive score at the event. All of this marked the beginning of a big uptick in his recruitment. • One of Jackson's playoff games this season was postponed for 29 days because of poor air quality from the wildfires in California. • Attended the Army All-American Combine as a junior. • Will play in both the Pro Football Hall of Fame World Bowl on Dec. 22 at Azul Stadium in Mexico City and the Polynesian Bowl on Jan. 19 at Aloha Stadium in O'ahu, Hawaii. • Jackson is the youngest of five children.

They Said It

Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney: "Jackson is a dynamic athlete who will line up in the slot and create a lot of mismatches with his speed and playmaking ability. The Wolverines did not have a threat like Jackson in the offense this season and he should be a perfect complement to their big, physical outside receivers."

Freedom head coach Andrew Cotter: “The kid’s special. He does everything you want in an explosive type of athlete. We put him in all different types of situations as far was what we do offensively. We’re going to put him in the slot, he’s going to run back kicks, he’ll catch the ball out of the backfield, run the ball, we’ll run fly sweeps with him — I mean he does everything. He’s explosive, the most explosive kid I’ve ever coached. He reminds me a lot of Barry Sanders' top-end speed, which you see in his 40 and 100-yard dash times. He’s a special player and he’s tough."

2019 Projection