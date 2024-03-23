Michigan Football Spring Depth Chart Superlatives
Michigan Football is one week into spring practices, and storylines are starting to take shape. Some position battles are more significant than others, but every position group has a battle of its own and players looking to rise.
Here are predictions for the end of spring at each position. Who will take the lead of their position battle? Who will be the star of camp? And who will be the biggest riser on the depth Chart?
Quarterback
POSITION BATTLE LEADER: Alex Orji
STAR OF CAMP: Alex Orji
BIGGEST RISER: Jadyn Davis
It's a 5-way battle for quarterback at the start of spring, but it could be down to 2 or 3 by the end of the spring. Alex Orji will be the story coming out of spring with freshman Jadyn Davis keeping his name in the battle headed to the summer.
Running Back
POSITION BATTLE LEADER: Donovan Edwards
STAR OF CAMP: Kalel Mullings
BIGGEST RISER: Benjamin Hall
Donovan Edwards has fully embraced the leadership role and seems rejuvenated after his two touchdowns in the National Championship game. Still, Kalel Mullings will impress setting up the next RB duo in Ann Arbor. A healthy Benjamin Hall will once again put his claim to RB3 in spring.
Wide Receiver
POSITION BATTLE LEADER: Semaj Morgan
STAR OF CAMP: Fred Moore
BIGGEST RISER: Karmello English
Freshman breakout star Semaj Morgan will look like WR1. His fellow 2023 wide receivers will also shine, with Fred Moore giving the Wolverines their X receiver.
UPDATE: Karmello English no longer the team
BREAKING: WR Karmello English no longer with Michigan Football
Tight End
POSITION BATTLE LEADER: Marlin Klein
STAR OF CAMP: Colston Loveland
BIGGEST RISER: Brady Prieskorn
Colston Loveland is the best tight end in the country and will obviously be the star of camp. The battle for TE2 next to Loveland will go to Klein early and comfortably. A group of talented young tight ends will be led by freshman Brady Prieskorn.
Offensive Line
POSITION BATTLE LEADER: Myles Hinton and Andrew Gentry
STAR OF CAMP: Andrew Gentry
BIGGEST RISER: Amir Herring
The interior of the offensive line seems to be in place, but the tackle battle will be led clearly by Myles Hinton and Andrew Gentry. Gentry will be the camp star, turning the conversation to who plays left and right tackle. Michigan loves depth on the OL, and Amir Herring will be the next man up in the two deep coming out of spring.
Defensive Line
POSITION BATTLE LEADER: Trey Pierce
STAR OF CAMP: Mason Graham
BIGGEST RISER: Rayshaun Benny
Mason Graham will be the star as he takes on a leadership role, with his partner in crime, Kenneth Grant, right there as well. Trey Pierce could be the leader for the DT4 rotational role while Rayshaun Benny will cement himself as the third DT, closing the perceived gap with Graham and Grant.
EDGE
POSITION BATTLE LEADER: Enow Etta & TJ Guy
STAR OF CAMP: Derrick Moore & Josaiah Stewart
BIGGEST RISER: Breeon Ishmail
The starters on the outside are Derrick Moore and Josaiah Stewart and they will be the talk of camp. Who plays behind them in the rotations will be a story, and Enow Etta and TJ Guy will be the clear leaders at the end of spring. Redshirt freshman Breeon Ishmail will impress as he tries to carve out a role in 2024.
Linebacker
POSITION BATTLE LEADER: Jimmy Rolder
STAR OF CAMP: Jaishawn Barham
BIGGEST RISER: Semaj Bridgeman
The star of camp will be incoming Maryland transfer Jaishawn Barham. The battle to be his backup will likely go into the season, but Jimmy Rolder will have an early lead. A player who could carve out his own role as a SAM linebacker is Semaj Bridgeman.
Cornerback
POSITION BATTLE LEADER: DJ Waller
STAR OF CAMP: Will Johnson
BIGGEST RISER: Joziah Edmond
We will once again have a battle for CB2 in 2024 and DJ Waller will leave spring with the early edge over Jyaire Hill, but nothing will be answered. Will Johnson is the star of course. Freshman corners have climbed the depth chart in recent years, and Joziah Edmond will be the latest early enrollee to rise.
Safety
POSITION BATTLE LEADER: Zeke Berry
STAR OF CAMP: Rod Moore
BIGGEST RISER: Brandyn Hillman
Michigan knows what it has with Rod Moore, Makari Paige, and Quinten Johnson. The void left by Keon Sabb will be filled by Zeke Berry at the end of spring, but Brandyn Hillman will show he can have a Sabb-like breakout in 2024.
