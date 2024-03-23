Michigan Football is one week into spring practices, and storylines are starting to take shape. Some position battles are more significant than others, but every position group has a battle of its own and players looking to rise. Here are predictions for the end of spring at each position. Who will take the lead of their position battle? Who will be the star of camp? And who will be the biggest riser on the depth Chart?

Quarterback

POSITION BATTLE LEADER: Alex Orji

STAR OF CAMP: Alex Orji

BIGGEST RISER: Jadyn Davis

It's a 5-way battle for quarterback at the start of spring, but it could be down to 2 or 3 by the end of the spring. Alex Orji will be the story coming out of spring with freshman Jadyn Davis keeping his name in the battle headed to the summer.

Running Back

POSITION BATTLE LEADER: Donovan Edwards

STAR OF CAMP: Kalel Mullings

BIGGEST RISER: Benjamin Hall

Donovan Edwards has fully embraced the leadership role and seems rejuvenated after his two touchdowns in the National Championship game. Still, Kalel Mullings will impress setting up the next RB duo in Ann Arbor. A healthy Benjamin Hall will once again put his claim to RB3 in spring.

Wide Receiver

POSITION BATTLE LEADER: Semaj Morgan

STAR OF CAMP: Fred Moore

BIGGEST RISER: Karmello English

Freshman breakout star Semaj Morgan will look like WR1. His fellow 2023 wide receivers will also shine, with Fred Moore giving the Wolverines their X receiver. UPDATE: Karmello English no longer the team

Tight End

POSITION BATTLE LEADER: Marlin Klein

STAR OF CAMP: Colston Loveland

BIGGEST RISER: Brady Prieskorn

Colston Loveland is the best tight end in the country and will obviously be the star of camp. The battle for TE2 next to Loveland will go to Klein early and comfortably. A group of talented young tight ends will be led by freshman Brady Prieskorn.

Offensive Line

POSITION BATTLE LEADER: Myles Hinton and Andrew Gentry

STAR OF CAMP: Andrew Gentry

BIGGEST RISER: Amir Herring

The interior of the offensive line seems to be in place, but the tackle battle will be led clearly by Myles Hinton and Andrew Gentry. Gentry will be the camp star, turning the conversation to who plays left and right tackle. Michigan loves depth on the OL, and Amir Herring will be the next man up in the two deep coming out of spring.

Defensive Line

POSITION BATTLE LEADER: Trey Pierce

STAR OF CAMP: Mason Graham

BIGGEST RISER: Rayshaun Benny

Mason Graham will be the star as he takes on a leadership role, with his partner in crime, Kenneth Grant, right there as well. Trey Pierce could be the leader for the DT4 rotational role while Rayshaun Benny will cement himself as the third DT, closing the perceived gap with Graham and Grant.

EDGE

POSITION BATTLE LEADER: Enow Etta & TJ Guy

STAR OF CAMP: Derrick Moore & Josaiah Stewart

BIGGEST RISER: Breeon Ishmail

The starters on the outside are Derrick Moore and Josaiah Stewart and they will be the talk of camp. Who plays behind them in the rotations will be a story, and Enow Etta and TJ Guy will be the clear leaders at the end of spring. Redshirt freshman Breeon Ishmail will impress as he tries to carve out a role in 2024.

Linebacker

POSITION BATTLE LEADER: Jimmy Rolder

STAR OF CAMP: Jaishawn Barham

BIGGEST RISER: Semaj Bridgeman

The star of camp will be incoming Maryland transfer Jaishawn Barham. The battle to be his backup will likely go into the season, but Jimmy Rolder will have an early lead. A player who could carve out his own role as a SAM linebacker is Semaj Bridgeman.

Cornerback

POSITION BATTLE LEADER: DJ Waller

STAR OF CAMP: Will Johnson

BIGGEST RISER: Joziah Edmond

We will once again have a battle for CB2 in 2024 and DJ Waller will leave spring with the early edge over Jyaire Hill, but nothing will be answered. Will Johnson is the star of course. Freshman corners have climbed the depth chart in recent years, and Joziah Edmond will be the latest early enrollee to rise.

Safety

POSITION BATTLE LEADER: Zeke Berry

STAR OF CAMP: Rod Moore

BIGGEST RISER: Brandyn Hillman