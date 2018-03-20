It's the second time in three years (2016) that the contest will be held under the lights at Michigan Stadium.

The spring football scrimmage is free and open to the public and will be televised live by BTN. Fans can also watch the live broadcast on BTN2Go, the network’s digital streaming service, as well as Fox Sports Go.



Locally, the scrimmage will be broadcast in its entirety on WXYT Radio (97.1 FM in Detroit) starting at 6:45 p.m.

The Gates to Michigan Stadium will open at 5 p.m. A special airing of episode one of All or Nothing: The Michigan Wolverines, the new docuseries from Amazon Prime Video chronicling the 2017 season, will be shown on the videoboards starting at approximately 5:20 p.m.

All or Nothing: The Michigan Wolverines, premieres on Friday, April 6, on Prime Video.

The typical prohibited items list will be strictly enforced, with no bags allowed in the stadium for the spring football game. All attendees and items are subject to search. In addition, there will be a bag check starting at 5 p.m. on the South Concourse of Crisler Center.

The Michigan team plans to go to Europe again — Paris and Normandy this time — for an educational trip after going to Rome last spring.