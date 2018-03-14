We started earlier today with wide receivers , and now move on to tight end, which is another area Michigan has several quality returners.

Michigan's spring football practice begins in just nine days on March 23, which means it's time to take a look at how each position group stacks up entering next season.

Tight ends always have a place in U-M coach Jim Harbaugh's offense, and 2018 will be no different. After losing Jake Butt last year, both McKeon and Gentry improved dramatically and became focal points of the offense.

The pair outperformed every wide receiver except for now senior Grant Perry, who only had four more yards than Gentry. McKeon, meanwhile, led the team in catches.

Both should see the field plenty in 2018 and each will have an important role. Both have NFL upside and provide Michigan quarterbacks with big targets over the middle of the field and in the red zone — Michigan tight ends accounted for more touchdowns than wide receivers in 2017.

Eubanks returns from injury and will likely be the third tight end and see action in the passing game. He had 61 yards receiving in the first game of the season before missing the rest of the year.

Wheatley Jr. is more of a blocking tight end that will help in the run game. He will see the field, but may not get a whole lot more playing time. It could depend on how quickly the freshmen trio of tight ends develop.

Muhammad and Schoonmaker are true tight ends and each have a bright future with the Wolverines, it just may have to wait a year. Hayes is a prime candidate to switch to offensive tackle. He's built more like a lineman and has a frame that could serve him there. For now, Michigan lists him as a tight end, but don't be surprised one bit if a position switch is made during his freshman year or even this spring.