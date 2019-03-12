Even Evans, who rushed for 81 times for 423 yards (5.2 per carry) a year ago, had been stagnant over the last few years, never really proving he could be an every down guy. He and Higdon were on equal footing before Higdon bulked up and blossomed into a good, All-Big Ten back.

Tru Wilson, a former walk-on, is the leading returning rusher with 364 yards, and while he’s a fan favorite, it would be a stretch to call him a No. 1 back on a championship contender.

In fact, Chris Evans’ offseason dismissal for what he called academic difficulties has only made the backfield picture murkier, with no clear frontrunner in the race for No. 1.

Michigan got a taste of life without running back Karan Higdon in a Peach Bowl loss to Florida, and few questions were answered.

Redshirt freshman Christian Turner, a Higdon favorite since Turner arrived on campus last year, showed flashes in the Peach Bowl, carrying seven times for 32 yards. Even before the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh had been singing Turner’s praises.

“He’s had really, really great weeks of bowl preparation now – during the bowl game. He’ll see time in this game,” Harbaugh said. “It’s pretty neat. He’s from Atlanta – from Buford High School. He’s stepping in nicely. I think he’s going to be a really good player for us.”

If Evans remains a casualty — U-M’s statement that he was not a member of the team “at this time” seemed to leave the door open a bit — he’ll have to be. This will be the least proven group of backs the Wolverines have had in some time.

This isn’t a first, however, and there have been plenty of instances in which a questionable running back room has become a team strength in the same season. A few examples:

1990: Jon Vaughn, who had switched between running back and defensive back, came out of nowhere and exploded for 201 yards in a loss at Notre Dame. He’d rush for 200-plus in two other games that season on the way to All-Big Ten honors.

2004: David Underwood was the favorite to carry the load, but freshman Mike Hart took the job and literally ran away with it. He rushed for a trio of 200-yard games in his first year and set a Michigan record for most rushing yards in a season by a freshman with 1,455.

So yes … there’s hope, even if there’s not much depth.

A Frosh Phenom?

This could be the first year since 2004 that the Wolverines rely on a frosh to lead them, assuming he’s up to the task. Californian Zach Charbonnet was the No. 1 back on U-M’s recruiting board, and though he’s undergone surgery and could be limited this spring, head coach Jim Harbaugh loves what he’s seen.

“We fell in love with him as a football player the first time we met him because he’s so big and tough, but also has great balance and speed,” Harbaugh said on his weekly podcast this February. “He can also carry a team and has everything we’re looking for.

“It’s rare for a freshman to arrive wanting to get in the weight room at 6:00 a.m. and be in bed by 10 p.m. — it usually takes guys a few years to get that way, but he has it.”

Then Harbaugh paid him the ultimate compliment.

“Zach reminds me of [former NFL running back] Edgerrin James in some ways, because he can jump gaps due to how light he is on his feet,” he continued. “Zach just straps it up, buckles his chin strap and runs and blocks with a purpose — he wants to play strong, tough and fast, and I really appreciate that about him.”

The 6-2, 219-pound Charbonnet, a blend of power and finesse, finished his prep career at Westlake Village (Cali.) Oaks Christian with 577 carries for 4,741 yards and 62 total touchdowns, including 795 yards and 17 touchdown on 215 carries in 2018, averaging 8.3 yards per touch. He also notched 171 receiving yards on 15 catches, earning him a spot on the Los Angeles Times’ All-State team on Dec. 29, 2018, while also being named their “All-Star Football Back of the Year.”

His coach, Charles Collins, believes he’s got what it takes to play early.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t think he was better than what they have now,” he said. “He’s tough and relentless, and I don’t use those words lightly. His pad level, he uses power and leverage that way … he’s not a big stiff guy. He has some wiggle. As a running back you’ve got to have toughness, but it’s his ability to make guys miss at his size that’s going to be impressive to people up there.

“I think people are going to be shocked with how nimble he is with his feet.”

He also became a solid pass blocker, something Wilson excels at and which Turner is starting to grasp.

What To Do With Ben Mason?

With new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis’ arrival, the fullback’s role is a question mark. Junior Ben Mason is a mauler and could still be used in short yardage situations, but the “speed in space” Gattis frequently talks about doesn’t exactly apply to him.

Mason’s physical presence is unique, however, and it’s a good bet Harbaugh will try to get him on the field. In what capacity remains to be seen, but his physicality will get him on the field, and he could still be used as a short yardage back.

As of now, however, all eyes are on the tailbacks. Even Hassan Haskins, who rushed 255 times for 2197 yards and 31 touchdowns as a senior, averaging 8.6 yards per carry in high school, will get a look after going back and forth between offense and defense as a frosh.

This figures to be a more wide open offense under Gattis, but the backs will have a role. How big really depends on how they emerge this spring.