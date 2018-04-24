Michigan redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry had over 300 yards receiving last season. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Michigan returns all of its production at tight end, which means 2018 should be another good year for the position. With spring practice wrapping up ahead of the team's trip to France, we take a look at how things stand there entering the summer.

The Players

• Junior Sean McKeon: McKeon led Michigan in receptions last season and he's on track to have another strong year again. Tight end simply hasn't been a position U-M has had to worry about in Jim Harbaugh's tenure. If there ever was a year, it was 2017 — when McKeon and redshirt junior Zach Gentry stepped up. McKeon will likely start, but both he and Gentry will see plenty of action. • Redshirt junior Zach Gentry: The former quarterback turned tight end was a pleasant surprise for the Wolverines last year and he continues to improve. He has enjoyed a great spring and could be an all-conference player in 2018. He had 303 receiving yards last season, topping McKeon by two whole yards. They form a solid one-two punch. • Junior Nick Eubanks: After getting hurt against Purdue and missing the rest of last season, Eubanks is doing his best to re-establish himself among the tight ends. He has potential and a knack for making tough catches. He won't be one of the top two guys, but he will see the field and should make some impactful catches along the way. • Redshirt junior Tyrone Wheatley: Wheatley hasn't been able to catch a break. He fractured a metatarsal in his foot and missed all of spring practice. He's expected to be fine for the season, but the limited reps and lack of a track record suggest that Wheatley is headed to play more of a blocking tight end role with limited action in the passing game — and there's nothing wrong with that. You can't have every tight end be a pass catcher, someone has to excel and blocking, and that's what Wheatley does.

Quotes On/From The Tight Ends

• “It really started in the running game. When he switched over my freshman year, he couldn’t block anyone. But now, he’s bulked up, he’s moving people off the ball, so that’s been the biggest improvement for him.” — McKeon on Gentry's improvements • “It’s a great group. First of all, they’re great kids. The staff has done an outstanding job recruiting quality kids, very smart individuals. From a skill standpoint, playing the tight end position, the sky is the limit with this group. “Each kid presents a different issue for different defenses. All of them have their strengths, all have their weaknesses, but as a group they’re going to be really dangerous. It’s going to be a great group to work with." — Tight ends coach Sherrone Moore • “[McKeon and Gentry are] both outstanding threats in the passing game. Zach obviously at 6-7 is a mismatch nightmare with his size and strength. He’s 265 pounds right now just getting bigger and stronger. “Sean, he’s just so cerebral. He’s strong for a guy his size, so athletic. Both can play multiple positions … watching those guys and Nick [Eubanks] and Tyrone [Wheatley], both bring different aspects to the game.” — Moore • "Zach Gentry and Sean McKeon have asserted themselves at tight end." — Jim Harbaugh • "The tight ends offer up some prime targets as well. Harbaugh himself has raved about redshirt junior Zach Gentry, and why not? At 6-7, and with a bigger frame combined with the same mobility, Gentry is poised for a breakout season. His blocking has reportedly improved dramatically in the offseason, making him a better all-around addition to the offensive unit. His versatility, meanwhile, makes him Funchessian in his ability to play a traditional tight end, slip into the slot, or break out wide. "Gentry has been slowed by a leg injury, but nothing that will be an issue over the summer or into the fall. Harbaugh also mentioned junior Sean McKeon and sophomore Nick Eubanks as having big springs, and others have backed the head coach in that praise." — ITF Extra from April 12th

Projected Depth Chart

1. Sean McKeon 2. Zach Gentry 3. Nick Eubanks 4. Tyrone Wheatley Note: Michigan has several tight ends coming in this summer that could see time, but none are expected to be huge contributors in year one.

