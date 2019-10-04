The Hawkeyes beat up on three Rich Rodriguez teams — ‘Coach Rod’ is now the offensive coordinator at Ole Miss (and, as you can see, loving every minute of it) — and also beat one of Brady Hoke’s squads when turncoat Jake Rudock went back in time and led a 24-21 victory on a day when the temperatures literally hovered around 0 degrees.

Iowa has won five of the last six meetings against Michigan, though four of them were technically against the U-M junior varsity.

Congratulations to last week’s staff picks winner. This week’s receives the Easy Feet Massage slipper (“no more bending over to clean your feet!”) with built in pumice stone, and our utmost respect.

This game Saturday figures to be one of those. Can Michigan’s interior line hold up against Iowa’s ground game? Can the Wolverines put together a turnover-free game for the first time all year? If so, U-M should win this won.

Whether it was 12-10 in 1985 (the Brad Cochran dropped interception on the final drive of the game) or 14-13 in 2016, if it’s close, the Hawkeyes have often found ways to pull these games out.

That’s started a trend in which Iowa tight ends have dominated the Big Ten … it’s fair to call Iowa “Tight End U.” at this point (this year, though ... not so much).

But wins are wins, and there have been some big ones for the Hawkeyes against Michigan over the years, starting in the 1980s when coach Hayden Fry (now 90 years old) rolled out the standing tight ends. They lined up with hands on their hips and looked like they were peeing on an alley wall after an all-night bender, but they could play.

The picks:

CHRIS BALAS: Nothing but respect here for the Iowa program under head coach Kirk Ferentz. We know the Hawkeyes will be tough, physical and disciplined … U-M will need to be, as well, in order to beat this team.

U-M has better playmakers but has been inconsistent this season. The Wolverines will lose if they don’t play a clean game, but this is the season. We expect them to play like they know it. Michigan 24, Iowa 23

JOHN BORTON: Kirk Ferentz, in his 76th year as Iowa head coach, brings in his usual group of disciplined maulers. For the Wolverines, it’s a chance to completely put the Wisconsin flashbacks behind them and prove they can get physical in a showdown with Big Ten enforcers. But it won’t be easy. Michigan 27, Iowa 24

AUSTIN FOX: Could this game be any more of a tossup? Iowa hasn’t really been tested this season (Iowa State is only average), and it remains to be seen how far Michigan has come since its loss at Wisconsin. A win over the Hawkeyes would prove the Wolverines are heading in the right direction, and would restore plenty of excitement for the rest of the season. Expect an absolute nail-biter at The Big House. Michigan 23, Iowa 20

EJ HOLLAND: Michigan bounced back in a big way last week and will make a statement this week against ranked Iowa. Michigan has homefield advantage, and that could be the deciding factor. Michigan 24, Iowa 20

CLAYTON SAYFIE: The Wolverines played a much cleaner game last week. Sure, it was "just Rutgers," but they finally have some confidence heading into this one. Iowa's offensive line will win the battle up front, but it will be the U-M offense that clicks late in this one to pull it out. U-M's Big Ten title hopes will stay alive for at least another week. Michigan 31, Iowa 24

DOUG SKENE: I expect Michigan to find a way to play its best football of the year. Iowa is 4-0 after playing nobody of significance. I look for 180 rushing yards for Michigan and to hold Iowa to under 100 yards rushing.

Hold the Kool-Aid, for sure, but I feel alright about this game. Michigan 27, Iowa 14

DOUG KARSCH: The Michigan offense looks completely different when it protects Shea Patterson. The difference between "under-pressure Shea" and "clean-pocket Shea" is pretty big.

Iowa has five sacks so far this year -- Rutgers has four. Iowa's offense is "Wisconsin Lite". Time to see if Cam McGrone can handle a run heavy, power attack -- if he can ... Michigan has their man in the middle. Michigan 24, Iowa 10