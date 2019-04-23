Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan must replace a number of starters on defense once again. Once again, Don Brown isn’t worried.

Michigan’s defensive coordinator has experienced players returning to a system in which even those who haven’t played much have been around long enough to know what to do.

Brown talked about that and more recently … here are our thoughts on his comments.

NEWS: Michigan is coming off two of its worst performances in the Don Brown era, giving up big points to Ohio State and Florida in consecutive losses. Brown said he’s read the criticism.

BROWN: “I’m not stupid. There’s only one thing … I think everybody has a right to an opinion. That’s the profession I’ve chosen.

“It’s all good. I just don’t like it when things start being said about 18, 19 and 20-year-old guys that shouldn’t be said. Blame the old guy, okay? I’ve been there, done that. We had moments. We won 10 games in a row, a great moment. The Ohio State debacle … don’t blame the players.”

VIEWS: Nope … blame the players and the coaches for that one. Some guys weren’t ready to play, others seemed to go at half speed and some were put in positions to fail, including corners who simply couldn’t keep up.