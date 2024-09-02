in other news
Michigan a 'top priority' for 2026 Rivals250 DB Jordan Thomas after visit
Michigan made a good impression on 2026 Rivals250 DB Jordan Thomas after his weekend visit to Ann Arbor.
Everything JB Brown said during his pre-Arkansas State press conference
Everything Michigan's special teams coordinator JB Brown said during his pre-Arkansas State press conference.
Everything Ron Bellamy said during his pre-Arkansas State press conference
Everything Michigan WR coach Ron Bellamy said during his pre-Arkansas State press conference.
Sherrone Moore signs full contract with Michigan
All necessary parties have signed, and Sherrone Moore is under contract as Michigan's head football coach.
Kirk Campbell says "hard to run ball" when down early
Kirk Campbell says Michigan got away from the run game and play-action pass after falling behind to Texas.
