Michigan Football Survives To Beat Rutgers, 20-13

Here is a recap of how the game unfolded.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines football did not score in the second half but survived to beat Rutgers, 20-13 Saturday afternoon.

First Half

Rutgers won the toss and chose to defer. The Wolverines received and started on their own 26-yard line. They drove 74 yards on a whopping 17 plays (two passes and 15 runs), capped off by a one-yard touchdown run by redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins.

Rutgers junior quarterback Noah Vedral picked up a 3rd and 10 on a deep ball to junior wide receiver Aron Cruickshank that went for 24 yards, keeping the Scarlet Knights' drive alive. Junior quarterback Johnny Langan came in on a 4th and 3, picking up the first down with his legs to extend the possession, before the Scarlet Knights stalled out and settled for a 40-yard field goal to cut into the deficit, 7-3, which was the score at the end of the first quarter.

The Wolverines' next drive got going with a 24-yard connection from redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara to sophomore tight end Erick All, who found a soft spot up the seam against the zone defense.

McNamara found freshman Roman Wilson over the middle, before the second-year player raced up the right sideline for a 38-yard gain to the seven-yard line. A horse-collar call brought the ball to the three-yard line, and Haskins punched in his second rushing score of the game on the next play.

Michigan led, 14-3, with 14:40 to go in the second quarter.

Rutgers went for 4th and 1 at the 11:21 mark, but junior running back Isaih Pacheco, who took an under-the-center snap, was stopped short, forcing a turnover on downs.

On the Maize and Blue's next possession, they had to punt for the first time since Sept. 11, with redshirt junior Brad Robbins pinning the Scarlet Knights on their own three-yard line.

Rutgers went three-and-out, and a short punt gave Michigan great field position, beginning at the Rutgers 40. Junior kicker Jake Moody knocked in a 32-yard field goal with 4:03 before halftime, pushing the Maize and Blue lead to 17-3.

The Scarlet Knights rolled the dice and went for 4th and 10 on the Michigan 44-yard line, coming away unsuccessful. The Wolverines capitalized, with McNamara hitting sophomore wideout Mike Sainristil over the middle for a 51-yard gain. A roughing the passer call, with targeting, moved the ball up to the three-yard line.

After a first-down run and second-down incomplete pass, head coach Jim Harbaugh elected to kick a field goal on 3rd down with five seconds remaining. Moody nailed the 20-yarder, giving the Maize and Blue a 20-3 edge with two seconds to go in the half.