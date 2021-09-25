Michigan Football Survives To Beat Rutgers, 20-13
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines football did not score in the second half but survived to beat Rutgers, 20-13 Saturday afternoon.
Here is a recap of how the game unfolded.
First Half
Rutgers won the toss and chose to defer. The Wolverines received and started on their own 26-yard line. They drove 74 yards on a whopping 17 plays (two passes and 15 runs), capped off by a one-yard touchdown run by redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins.
Rutgers junior quarterback Noah Vedral picked up a 3rd and 10 on a deep ball to junior wide receiver Aron Cruickshank that went for 24 yards, keeping the Scarlet Knights' drive alive. Junior quarterback Johnny Langan came in on a 4th and 3, picking up the first down with his legs to extend the possession, before the Scarlet Knights stalled out and settled for a 40-yard field goal to cut into the deficit, 7-3, which was the score at the end of the first quarter.
The Wolverines' next drive got going with a 24-yard connection from redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara to sophomore tight end Erick All, who found a soft spot up the seam against the zone defense.
McNamara found freshman Roman Wilson over the middle, before the second-year player raced up the right sideline for a 38-yard gain to the seven-yard line. A horse-collar call brought the ball to the three-yard line, and Haskins punched in his second rushing score of the game on the next play.
Michigan led, 14-3, with 14:40 to go in the second quarter.
Rutgers went for 4th and 1 at the 11:21 mark, but junior running back Isaih Pacheco, who took an under-the-center snap, was stopped short, forcing a turnover on downs.
On the Maize and Blue's next possession, they had to punt for the first time since Sept. 11, with redshirt junior Brad Robbins pinning the Scarlet Knights on their own three-yard line.
Rutgers went three-and-out, and a short punt gave Michigan great field position, beginning at the Rutgers 40. Junior kicker Jake Moody knocked in a 32-yard field goal with 4:03 before halftime, pushing the Maize and Blue lead to 17-3.
The Scarlet Knights rolled the dice and went for 4th and 10 on the Michigan 44-yard line, coming away unsuccessful. The Wolverines capitalized, with McNamara hitting sophomore wideout Mike Sainristil over the middle for a 51-yard gain. A roughing the passer call, with targeting, moved the ball up to the three-yard line.
After a first-down run and second-down incomplete pass, head coach Jim Harbaugh elected to kick a field goal on 3rd down with five seconds remaining. Moody nailed the 20-yarder, giving the Maize and Blue a 20-3 edge with two seconds to go in the half.
Second Half
Both teams went three-and-out to begin the half, before Robbins pinned the Scarlet Knights at their own nine-yard line. Rutgers proceeded to drive 91 yards in 12 plays, capped off by a Vedral 14-yard touchdown toss to sophomore running back Aaron Young with 6:30 to go in the third, cutting the deficit to 20-10.
Michigan ran three plays and was forced to punt, with Robbins booting it away for only 36 yards, allowing Rutgers to set up shop at its own 36-yard line at the 3:48 mark of the third quarter with a chance to pull within one score.
The Wolverines' defensive struggles continued without redshirt junior Josh Ross on the field ("stinger injury"). Rutgers drove 58 yards on 12 plays but settled for a 25-yard field goal to bring the score to 20-13, Michigan lead.
The Maize and Blue went three-and-out for a third straight drive (zero first downs in the second half to that point), giving it back to Rutgers at its own 30-yard line with 13:10 to play.
Pacheco ran for 26 yards on Rutgers' first play of the drive, starting off a Rutgers drive that got the Scarlet Knights get down to the Michigan seven-yard line, before junior kicker Valentino Ambrosio missed a 29-yard field goal.
The Wolverines went three-and-out for a fourth straight possession, and punted it away.
Rutgers took over at its own 34-yard line. After picking up a first down, Rutgers found itself in a 4th and 1. Langan ran up the middle, but was stopped short of the line to gain by second-year freshman Michigan linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, who made the tackle on the play prior as well.
The Wolverines took back over on their own 38-yard line, and began moving the ball for the first time in the second half. Michigan got to the 29-yard line, before Moody pushed the 47-yard field goal wide right.
Michigan redshirt freshman linebacker David Ojabo forced Vedral to fumblem, which was recovered by freshman linebacker Junior Colson with 1:37 to go. McNamara and the offense were able to kneel out the clock.
Michigan survived with a 20-13 win.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,
@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook