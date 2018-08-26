Rumors began to swirl yesterday about sophomore wide receiver Tarik Black sustaining a potential serious injury during Saturday's practice and U-M spokesman Dave Ablauf confirmed the news with an email statement Sunday afternoon.

"The Michigan Football program announced that wide receiver Tarik Black sustained a right foot injury at Saturday's practice. Tarik is currently being evaluated and no definitive time frame has been determined for his return to play."

Black got off to a hot start last year as a true freshman before injuring his foot against Air Force causing him to mist the rest of the 2017 season. Through three games, Black reeled in 11 catches for 149 yards and a score. He was poised for a big return and figured to be one of Shea Patterson's top targets this fall.