Michigan Football: Team Announces Four Captains For 2018
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan football has its four captains for 2018.
The Wolverines voted Sunday night, and two on offense, junior guard Ben Bredeson and senior running back Karan Higdon, and two on defense, senior safety Tyree Kinnel and junior Devin Bush, got the nod.
Congratations to our 2018 captains, as voted by their teammates #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/au4iq7cy2i— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 26, 2018
Watch for more on this in the hours to come.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook