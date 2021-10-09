 Michigan Football, The 3-2-1: Reasons For Optimism, Concern At Nebraska
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-09 10:35:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football, The 3-2-1: Reasons For Optimism, Concern At Nebraska

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Jim Harbaugh’s seventh Michigan Wolverines football team faces a Nebraska team desperate for a signature win for head coach Scott Frost. Here are reasons to believe they’ll get it, a few things that make it dicey and a prediction …

THREE REASONS TO BE OPTIMISTIC ABOUT A MICHIGAN WIN AT NEBRASKA

3. Michigan is simply a better football team. Other than quarterback, there’s not one area you can point to and say, ‘Nebraska has a distinct advantage here.’ We like their defensive line, but U-M’s is playing at a high level. U-M is playing outstanding team defense, the offensive line is much better (though it’s more banged up than some realize) and this is a disciplined football team, having protected the ball. It’s also forced turnovers, while Nebraska has been prone to cough it up quite a bit.

On a neutral field, we’d like the Wolverines nine out of 10 times — unless, of course, Sun Belt officials were on the job. Then, it’s a toss-up.

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh is 2-0 against Scott Frost head to head
2. Nebraska’s special teams. They’re dead last in the country, have given up stupid plays in the return game, don’t return well, have trouble kicking field goals …

In short, if the ‘teams’ are really a third of the game, Michigan should have a huge advantage here. They have dangerous returners in Blake Corum (kick) and A.J. Henning (punt), have perhaps the top kicker/punter tandem in the Big Ten in Jake Moody and Brad Robbins.

{{ article.author_name }}